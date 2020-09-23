Sokoto: Centre supports NABTEB candidates with N300,000

The Development Research and Projects Center (DRPC), has presented N300,000 to Government Technical Collage Farfaru in Sokoto State, to run extra lessons for students sitting for the National Business and Technical Board (NABTEB) examinations.

The DPRC representative, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi made the presentation on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Umar-Jabbi, who is the District Head of Gagi noted that the grant was part of support given to selected technical and vocational schools nationwide to mitigate the effects of Coronavirus pandemic.

He described the gesture as part of the organisation’s contribution to the development of education in Nigeria, in view of the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the sector.

He further described DRPC as a social sector development focused group, with particular interest in the development of the education sector.

He added that the project was funded by Open Society Foundations.

According to him, DRPC partnered with organizations in the implementation of the intervention in the country.

He said: “The grant is targeted at helping the benefitting schools to organise extra lessons, procure past question papers and textbooks to aid the students in their preparations ahead of the examination.

“Also, the funds will be targeted at getting resources for the practical sessions of the examination.

“Furthermore, the funds will be channelled toward ensuring that Personal Protective Equipment, such as face masks and sanitizers, are purchased for distribution to the students during the examination.

Umar-Jabbi also said that the grant would be disbursed in three installments to the schools during the period of the examination.

Responding, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Kulu Haruna, thanked DRPC for the grant, saying that, “it came at a time it is mostly needed’’.

“I really want to appreciate the effort of DRPC in the improvement of the quality of education and welfare of students during the upcoming examination.

“I will personally assure you that the grant would be judiciously utilised,’’ Haruna said.

The presentation of the grant was witnessed by officials of the school, Ministry of Education, the school’s Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA), among others. (NAN)