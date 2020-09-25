Adamawa Procures Mobile Teaching Aids For Science Subjects

By Muhammad B Muhammad

In its commitment towards promoting science and technology education in Adamawa, the state government has procured mobile teaching aids for science subjects to distribute across secondary schools across.

This development is coming after the government recently announced recruitment of two thousand science teachers in the state for existing vacancies all aimed at enhancing teaching and learning of science subjects.

The Secretary to the State Government SSG, Malam Bashir Ahmad alongside some Commissioners and other top government officials inspected the equipment at Government Girls Secondary School GGSS, Yola Thursday.

Speaking to newsmen in an interview after he was conducted round the equipment, Malam Ahmad explained that government procured the mobile teaching aides inline with the efforts of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri led administration to improve education sector.

He said the equipment will ease students understanding of science and technology subjects, thereby improving learning outcomes and assured that government will soon distribute them as schools in Adamawa will resume in the next two weeks.

The Secretary to the State Government who was also conducted round some science teaching aides procured by the previous administration expressed concern that the equipment were kept without being put into use for over a long time.

According to the SSG, lack of effective utilization of the equipment as and when due after being purchased by government has contributed to the low performance of students in science subjects in the previous years.

On her part, the Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Wilbina Jackson said the mobile science teaching aids were purchased by the Fintiri led administration for use in places where there is no laboratory.

She added that mobile laboratory is a concept used in some states like Kaduna where it was introduced successfully and further said the equipment are for teaching science subjects such as Phisics, Chemistry, Biology and Agric Science among others.

She said soon, her ministry will invite all education stakeholders in the state to come and also inspects the equipment and proffer advice on how the equipment will be distributed to all post basic and secondary schools in Adamawa.