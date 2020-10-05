President Buhari Approves Automatic Employment For Students of Education, Extends Retirement Age

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved automatic employment for students of education upon graduation. This was disclosed by the Minister of Education to mark the Teacher’s Day Celebration in Abuja.

The Minister said that the President has also extended teacher’s retirement age to 65 and teaching service years from 35 to 40.

Buhari also approved the free tuition fee and automatic admission to the biological children of teachers. The president also directed that teachers salaries should be upwardly reviewed.