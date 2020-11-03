NECO Examinations to resume Monday

National Examinations Council (NECO) said that the suspended 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) will resume nationwide on Monday. This was disclosed by the Head of Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Mr. Azeez Sani yesterday in Abuja

The examinations were temporarily suspended following the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted movement of materials nationwide.

According to the statement “The National Examinations Council (NECO) wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday, November 9, 2020.

“The council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday, October 25, 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday, November 9, 2020 to Saturday, November 28, 2020.

“This new timetable will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The timetable can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website.

“The council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended. NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.”