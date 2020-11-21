LAUTECH ownership: We can now restore varsity’s lost glory — Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde has declared that Oyo State now has the opportunity to restore the lost glory of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

A statement issued on Saturday by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, said that the declaration followed the termination of the joint ownership of the university by the Oyo and Osun State Governments.

According to the statement, the governor maintained that the real work to reposition the university and take it back to the glorious days when it was adjudged the best state-run university has now begun.

The governor said that with the amicable ending of the joint ownership, a situation that has bogged down the university for years, he was ready to reposition the institution in line with his campaign promise.

He added that Oyo State under his watch will readily reposition the school for excellence, noting that his administration’s drive to industrialise the state would get the much needed boost with an effectively run technology university like LAUTECH.

“So, we give God all the glory. Now, the real work starts because we have to ensure that the university is properly funded so that it will be contributing to the economy of Ogbomoso in particular, and Oyo state in general.

“If we are saying we want to industrialise the state and we have a university of technology adding value in Ogbomoso, the industrialisation effort can proceed very quickly,” Makinde stated.

The governor further maintained that Oyo State was ready to fully shoulder the financial responsibilities of LAUTECH.

He said that the state government had appropriated enough funds to the institution in the 2021 Budget, adding that his administration would continue to discharge its responsibilities on the institution.

Makinde, who described Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State as a statesman, equally said “there is no victor nor vanquished in the arrangement that has seen the National Universities Commission (NUC) transfer LAUTECH ownership solely to Oyo State.”

He added that the situation is a win-win for both states, even as he urged staff of the university “never to discriminate against members of the workforce who are of Osun State extraction.

“Now, there is no Oyo Forum or Osun Forum anymore, it is LAUTECH Forum and it should be focused on the output and growth of the university.”

The governor added that the winners in the latest development are students of the institution and its stakeholders who can now have a stable environment that is conducive for learning and research,.

Makinde promised that he would visit Ogbomoso soon to meet with the stakeholders.

“I will also use this opportunity to thank my brother, governor of Osun State, for his cooperation and for being a statesman,” Makinde said(NAN)