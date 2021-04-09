JAMB shifts registration date for 2021 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says it has shifted the date for the commencement of 2021 unified tertiary matriculation examination and that of direct entry initially to start on the 8th of April 2021 to a later date.

In a statement by head of public affairs and protocol of the board, Benjamin Fabian says, the postponement is as a result of unforeseen circumstances occasioned by the board’s determination to integrate the national Identity number(NIN) into the exercise.

Dr Fabian calls on candidates to be patient has the board is working towards resolving the issue in good time to enable candidates start the creation of profile.