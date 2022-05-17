President Buhari Approves Upgrade of Federal Medical Centre Yola to Teaching Hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the upgrading of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, Adamawa state.

It would be recalled that the senate in June 2021, passed a bill seeking to establish the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital in Yola, Adamawa state.

The approval is sequel to the demand by the people and the Adamawa state Government for the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre to a teaching hospital in order to enhance the training of medical students as well as boost health care delivery in the state.

It would also be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 6, 2021, signed into law a bill passed by the National Assembly in December 2020 which sought the transformation of Modibbo Adama University of Technology ( MAUTECH), to a conventional university that can run courses outside technologically oriented ones including Medical courses.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, representing Adamawa Central senatorial district.

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari, has also given approval to renew the appointment of the Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research & Development (NIPRD), Dr. Obi Peter Odigwe, for a second and final term of four (4) years with effect from 10th August, 2022.

The President while congratulating Dr. Odigwe on the re-appointment, charges him to position the institute for effective service delivery to the nation.