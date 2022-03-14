Vice President Osinbajo Congratulates WAEC at 70

Beyond core regulatory roles, Government agencies must always show that they are responsible to the people that they serve and that they hold them in high esteem, and this is the view of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when he received a delegation of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in town for the Council’s 70th Annual Meeting.

Vice President Osinbajo at the meeting highlighted and praised the prompt response of the examinations body to the issue of some candidates having difficulties regarding the National Identification Number (NIN), where the body responded that due to the challenges with the NIMC portal at the time, the affected candidates could still sit for the exams.

The Vice President described these kinds of quick responses as show of respect for citizens, adding that he is also personally happy that the Examinations Council is responsive and aligning with the digital technology age in different areas.

The Vice President congratulated WAEC for its achievement since it was established about 70 years ago.

While highlighting the important role of the Council in the nation’s educational development, Vice President Osinbajo said many Nigerians have benefitted from the WAEC certification over the years.

Leader of the Nigerian members of WAEC, who is also the Director, Senior Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria for the opportunity to host the 70th Annual Council Meeting, as well as the support to the Council over the years.

She added that the Council is the highest decision-making body of WAEC with membership drawn from the 5 member countries – Nigeria, the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Ghana.

She also disclosed that the Annual Council Meeting is used to deliberate on providing qualitative and educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, promoting human resource development, and promoting international cooperation among the five-member countries.