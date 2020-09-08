Zamfara: Flood destroy over 100 houses in Gumi LGA

The Emir of Gumi, in Zamfara, Justice Lawal Hassan, has said that over 100 houses have been been destroyed by flood on Sunday in Gumi Local Government Area of the state.

The Emir made the disclosure on Monday in Gumi, when he led state government officials to assess the level of damages caused by the flood.

Hassan said that two bridges linking various communities with Gumi town also collapsed.

“We are pleading to the state government to come to our assistance.

“As you can see, the bridge linking Bardoki and Gayari communities with Gumi has collapsed, another one at Gwalli also collapsed, various villages are now cut off with Gumi town.

“We are pleading to government to come to our assistance, so as to save our communities as they are cut off from other towns of the state “, the emir said.

He cautioned residents against building on waterways and said government should take measures to stop the trend.

“I think government at all levels, stakeholders should focus on enlightenment campaign on communities to avoid building on waterways”, he added.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad, said the government was deeply concerned about the incident.

“It is very unfortunate that the flood rendered various households homeless.

“I led the state government team to Gumi to symphatise with the flood victims and assess the level of damage caused by the disaster.