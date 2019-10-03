Buhari to Present 2020 Budget October 8

President, Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, October 8 present the 2020 Appropriation Bill (Budget) to the joint session of the National Assembly. President of the senate,Dr. Ahmad Lawan disclosed this, on Thursday in Abuja .

He read a letter from Buhari to the lawmakers on the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 to the Joint session of the National Assembly.

Also the Senate committee on presented the report on the 2020-2022 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The Senate then approved the 2020-2022 MTEF and FSP.