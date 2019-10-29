Councillor Arrested for N11m Fraud

October 29, 2019
Councillor Arrested for N11m Fraud

The Kaduna Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a councillor representing Kakuri Hausa, Ward, Kaduna South Local Government of Kaduna State, Hon Theophilus Madami for offences bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Eleven Million Eighty Thousand Naira.

The suspect, allegedly approached one, Ibrahim Ringim Haruna, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Supplied Services Limited, a distributor of pasta products, with claims that his council needed pasta products for distribution to its citizens.

Consequently, the company, sometime in November, 2018, supplied products worth sixteen million, eighty thousand naira only (N16, 080,000) to the suspect who paid a deposit of N5m, leaving a balance of N11.080,000.00.

After delivery of the goods, he diverted the proceeds his personal use and refused to pay the balance as agreed.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

EFCC

Tanimu is an Online Editor with Africa's Largest TV Network. Produces when not on Social media.

