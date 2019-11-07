Day 6 of the Senate Committee’s Presentation of Budget Report to the Appropriation Committee

Senate Committee on Appropriations commenced its meeting with its Subcommittees with a prayer by Senator Barau Jibrin, Chairman, Committee on Appropriations.

The Committee on Appropriations met with the Committee on Works Chaired by Senator Adamu Aliero.

“The Minister made a very strong case for the increase in their budget allocation. There is an urgent need to look at this. The Ministry requests additional N255billion for critical projects in 2020 in order to make the expected impact in the road sector. The budget as presented, there was no addition to the proposed figures.”- Senator Adamu Aliero.

“Your Committee worked in conformity with the modalities that we have set out. Your request on additional funding will be looked into.”- Senator Barau Jibrin.

Senator Adamu Aliero submitted the report of the Committee.

Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, Chairman Committee on Judiciary took his turn in presenting the report of the Committee.

“This represents the report on Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. Our reports are in three parts. We have the first two having to do with the National Judicial Council (NJC) as well as the Human Rights Commission which has to do with the statutory transfer of agency while the third one is Ministry of Justice.”- Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

“We did not make any adjustment and the report is harmonized.”- Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

Senator Bamidele Opeyemi submitted the report of the Committee.

Senator Kola Balogun, Chairman Committee on Sports took his turn in presenting the report of the Committee.

“This is an harmonized report of the Senate and House of Representatives and they are in conformity with the rules.”- Senator Kola Balogun.

Senator Kola Balogun submitted the report of the Committee.

Senator Gabriel Suswam, Chairman Committee on Power took his turn in presenting the report of the Committee.

“Did you comply with the laid down rules?”- Senator Stella Oduah.

“Yes.”- Senator Gabriel Suswan.

Senator Gabriel Suswan submitted the report of the Committee.

Senator Bassey Akpan, Chairman Committee on Petroleum Upstream took his turn in presenting the report of the Committee.

“The report was harmonized and in conformity with laid down rules.”- Senator Bassey Akpan.

Senator Bassey Akpan submitted the report of the Committee.

Senator Haliru Jika, Chairman Committee on Police Affairs took his turn in presenting the report of the Committee.

“The Nigerian Police needs more funding to allow the force to carry on its duty to securing the country.”- Senator Haliru Jika.

“I wonder whether this budget is for Nigerian Police with the number of officers we have in the country.”- Senator Rochas Okorocha.

“Nobody has the complete data on the Nigerian Police.”- Senator Haliru Jika.

“If we pay salaries, there should be a number or figure of the personnel.”- Senator Rochas Okorocha.

“How can we fund a system we cannot account for? We do not have the figure or numbers of Police men.”- Senator Barau Jibrin.

“What cannot be measured cannot be valued. If the budget the police is presenting is invalid, they must know how many personnel they have.”- Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

“The Accountant General is responsible to get us the actual number of the police force personnel.”- Senator Adeola Solomon.

The meeting is adjourned to Thursday, 7th November 2019.

