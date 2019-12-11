Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Presents 148.2bn Budget

Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has presented the proposed 2020 appropriation bill to the state house of assembly.

The budget which is to the tone of N148,211,929,549.82 tagged the “Budget of Inclusion for Sustainable Development”, anchored on the completion of projects that have attained 75% completion in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

The 2020 Budget of “Inclusion for Sustainable Development” which is made up of recurrent expenditure of N69, 968,379,598 and capital expenditure of N78, 243,549,951.32 has the education sector receiving the highest percentage with an allocation of 9, 244,717,304.00 for its activities in 2020 financial year.

The recurrent expenditure is estimated at N 69,968,379,598.50 with the following breakdown Personnel cost N35,679,550,636.00 representing 50.99%.

Leave Grant N 1,953,713,347.00 or 2.80%, Over-head cost N14, 401,700.000.00 or 20.58% as well as Consolidated Revenue fund charges N17, 933,415,615.50 or 25.63%, giving a total N69,968,379,598.50

The estimated capital expenditure for 2020 is N78, 243,549,951.32, with the following broad sectorial distribution; Administrative Sector N5,472,230,000.00 or 7% the Economic Sector N51, 836,708,376.00 or 66.25%, as the Law and Justice Sector is N1, 177,000,000.00 representing 1.50% and the Social Sector stood at N19, 757,611,575.00 or 25.25% N78,243,549,951.32

The proposed 2020 budget shows a decrease of 13.2% as against the 2019 Budget which according to the governor “indicates our readiness to adjust our fiscal responsibility to the current economic realities in the management of the state resources.

The budget estimates are arrived at after a careful analysis of all the major sources of revenue and possible funding options; including Statutory Allocation from Federation Account, Value Added Tax, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Capital Receipts.

The proposed budget is based on the following projections; Statutory Allocation N66,790,517,202.00 representing 45.06% of total revenue, Value Added Tax N14,377,012,200.00 or 9.70% of the total revenue. The Internally Generated Revenue is estimated at N11,270,321,631.00 or 7.60% of the total revenue, Capital Receipt N46,065,534,731.82 which is 31.08% of the total revenue.

Other sources include Dividend from North-South Power N 400,000,000.00 or 0.26%. Refund from Nigeria Electricity Liability Company (NELCO), N3,825,000,000.00 or 2.58%, refund from Federal Government Roads= N 133,543,785.00 or 0.09% ,Refund from Pension Fund Administrators of N 3,350,000,000.00 representing 2.26% and the Family Home Programme (Fed. Min of Finance) =N2,000,000,000.00.

Appreciating the participation of the members of the house for demonstrating interest and commitment to development of Niger state, he assured Nigerlites that the state government will ensure meticulous implementation and monitoring of the Budget so as to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, adding that it has become mandatory for MDAs to render progress reports of their activities to the Niger State Planning Commission and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on monthly basis.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Barr. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse said the 2020 budget presentation was a landmark to the activities of the House.

Barr. Bawa Wuse assured that the House would ensure proper scrutiny of the budget and its quick implementation to enable the government to consolidate on the achievement so far recorded in the last four and half years.

The Speaker who assured that the legislative arm of the state would continue to partner with the executive arm for proper utilization of the available resources for the interest of the state and to bring about peace, progress and development in the state said they would continue to do their best to represent the people.

He, however, called for government support in the area of capacity building for its members so as to enable them deepen their capacity as lawmakers and to enable them to carry out proper and effective representation for the people as well as good governance.

Niger State Govt