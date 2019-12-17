BREAKING: President Buhari Signs 2020 Budget

December 17, 2019
BREAKING: President Buhari Signs 2020 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N10.59 trillion 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The president signed the budget document into law on Tuesday in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, amongst other principal officers.

The budget was increased by N260 billion from N10.33 trillion as contained in the proposal submitted by Buhari on October 8.

This is the first time since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 that the budget would be passed and signed before the budget year.

