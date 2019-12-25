Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Reacts to CBN’s Online Banking and Other Charges

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim(Pantami), FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has hailed the decision of the Apex Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to considerably reduce the cost of electronic cash transactions as well as Automated Teller Machine (ATM), card maintenance fees.

This directive from the regulator of the financial sector he said, will in no small measure contribute to the actualization of a Digital Economy, as lower service charges will encourage a higher patronage of electronic services, especially in the banking and financial services sector.

The honourable Minister, encourages all decision making institutions in the country, to enact policies that will give support and key into the Digital Economy policy of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

Uwa Suleiman