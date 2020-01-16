Buhari nominates Dr.Kingsley Obiora as CBN Deputy Governor

Dr. Kingsley Obiora

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Dr. Kingsley Obiora as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

If confirmed by the Senate, Dr. Obiora will replace Dr. Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February 2, 2020.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, said the President has already forwarded a letter nominating Dr. Obiora to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.

Dr. Obiora holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, a Masters in Economics from the University of Ibadan, and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics, also from the University of Ibadan.

He is currently an Alternate Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, United States of America.