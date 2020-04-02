Breakdown of Contributions to Fight #COVID19Nigeria – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday said that monetary contributions to its relief fund under the auspices of Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) stood at N15 Billion.

CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, said in a statement in Lagos that the donations were from 37 donors, including individuals, banks and other corporate bodies.

“A breakdown of the contributions showed that CBN and Aliko Dangote donated N2billion each.

“Abdul Samad Rabiu (Bua Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB); Tony Elumelu (UBA); Oba Otudeko (First Bank); Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank); Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated N1 Billion each to the relief fund.

“Pacific Holding Ltd, Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills and Multichoice Nigeria Limited also made donations.

” Similarly, FSDH Merchant Bank, FBN Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Coronation Merchant Bank, Sun Trust Bank, Providus Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank, Heritage Bank, Nova Merchant Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank donated.

“Others are Globus Bank, Titan Trust Bank, Takagro Chemicals Ltd, Ahmadu Mahmoud and Handy Capital Ltd make up the list of those that have sofar made contributions to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Relief Fund domiciled at the CBN,” he said.

Okorafor said that the coalition appreciated the list of good spirited individuals and corporate bodies for hearkening to the clarion call championed by the CBN and the private sector.

He called on more Nigerians and corporate bodies to key into the coalition with a view to supporting the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, Nigeria can overcome the scourge when all hands are on deck.