Wema Bank appoints Ajimisinmi as Executive Director

The Board of Directors, Wema Bank Plc on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mr Oluwole Ajimisinmi as an Executive Director of the bank.

Mr Johnson Lebile, the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to the statement, Ajimisinmi, who is currently the Regional Executive in charge of the bank’s Retail, Commercial and Public Sector business in the Lagos Business Directorate, joined the bank in 2009 as the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser.

“Ajimisinmi is an experienced banking professional with over 25 years experience in legal, banking, financial risks mitigation, Commercial lending, transaction structuring, mergers & acquisitions, cross border business advisory and classified asset recovery across different business jurisdictions.

“Having started his career as a solicitor for law firms, he began his journey in banking with Prudent Bank. He led the Legal Team that worked on the successful consolidation of five banks, which included Prudent Bank Plc, EIB International Bank Plc, Cooperative Bank Plc, Bond Bank Plc and Reliance Bank Limited to form Skye Bank Plc.

“He went on to serve as Head, Legal Services Department for Skye Bank, overseeing legal services for the 207 branches of the bank and later joined Wema Bank as the Corporate Secretary and Legal Adviser of the bank, where he oversaw the responsibility of proffering opinions on all legal related issues, including but not limited to securitization of credits, deal structuring etc.

“He later became a Divisional Head of Corporate Services supervising over six Departments: Legal Services, Investor Relations, General Admin Services, Board Secretariat, Brand & Marketing Communications and Property Management.

“Ajimisinmi, currently has responsibilities for business development & supervises Lagos Business Directorate comprising 54 branches and five regional offices,” the statement said.

The new ED holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Jos and is an Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Secretaries & Administrators, UK & Nigeria

He also holds certificates from the Harvard Business School General Management Program (GMP 23) 2017, IMD Certificate Program: High Performance Boards 2017 and INSEAD Advanced Strategy for Directors, 2018. (NAN)