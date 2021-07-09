Vice President Osinbajo Chairs Meeting of Steering Committee on Poverty Reduction

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government’s plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years will not be based on a business as usual approach, but a very simple, common sense strategy that will deliver the results.

Vice President Osinbajo at the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Steering Committee in Abuja, says government would adopt a different and more effective approach in actualizing the objective of eradicating poverty in the country for the sake of delivering results.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in June, inaugurated National Steering Committee of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, reiterating his commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years, with a well-researched framework for implementation and funding.