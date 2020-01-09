Separation of cojoined wins: Health minister commends National Hospital medical team

…Our Health System Even With Modest Resources can Rise Up to the Highest Challenges -Health Minister

The Hon. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, commended the case management team that separated the conjoined twins at National Hospital Abuja, saying that “they have demonstrated that our health system, even with modest resources can rise to the highest challenges and offer quality care to find its position among renowned international hospitals’’.

The Minister gave this commendation at a Press conference organised by the hospital, to mark the discharge from the hospital of the set of conjoined twins, who were joined at the chest and liver.

In his brief, Ehanire described the feat as a remarkable operation that followed very detailed planning and preparation. A mixed team of indigenous pediatric, plastic and cardio-thoracic Surgeons, led by the Chief Consultant Pediatric surgeon of the hospital, Professor Emmanuel Ameh.



‘’It is the first successful operation of this type at this hospital and it marks a bold venture into the realm of advance surgery’’ the Minister added.

He attributed the successful outcome of the surgery to the availability of top experts at the Hospital, their dedication to the medical profession, careful planning, excellent teamwork and administrative support received by the team.

The Minister also stated that as the administration of President Buhari aims for grassroots universal health coverage, support for tertiary care to improve performance is by no means, lost.

He further appreciated the hospital for being alive to her social and human responsibility to make healthcare affordable and support patients with need to access specialised care but with limited means.

Similarly, the elated Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, applauded the effort of all those who played a role in the success story. According to him, ‘’this is a testimony to what we can do. Where there is unity and purpose, success is assured, healthcare is teamwork, not a solo event. With this achievement, it means we must play down inter-professional rivalry in the health sector because it does not do us any good’’ the Minister advised.



The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, expressed her delight over the uncommon feat achieved by the hospital pledging that her Ministry would continue to work and support the Federal Ministry of Health in its bid to assist women who in her words are the ‘’heart of every family’’

The Chief Medical Director(CMD), Dr. Jaff Momoh, while giving his welcome address at the Hospital, narrated that the twins were delivered at Federal Medical Centre Keffi, on 13th August 2018 and referred to the National Hospital the following day on account of being conjoined at the chest and abdomen.

The CMD added that on assessment of the social status of the family by the hospital and classifying them as indigent, the Management of National Hospital decided to fund the care and the entire processes leading to and including the major surgical procedure for the separation.

He stressed that the management of the patients was multidisciplinary across many departments, including pharmacy, Nursing, Nutrition, Medical laboratory and others.