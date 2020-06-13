COVID-19: Women affairs Minister advises Nigerians on adopting guidelines to curb spread

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has appealed to Nigerians to continue observing all the safety guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Dame Pauline Tallen

Minister of Women Affairs

Mr Rotiba Gabriel of the Ministry’s Press Unit said in a statement that Tallen made the appeal when the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The group was led by Salute Nigeria Initiative and Police Campaign Against Cultism and other Vices (POCACOV)

The minister stressed the need for parents, most especially women to wash their hands, use face mask and follow the rule of proper hygiene.

She also advised them to boost the immune system of the family in other to remain safe from COVID-19.

She commended the efforts of the Presidential Task-force on COVID-19 and others for all the proactive measures to keep Nigeria safe from the pandemic.

Tallen, noted that the increasing cases of rape and killings, especially during the COVID-19 was worrisome.

She called on all stakeholders to strive towards ridding the society of the menace and ensuring perpetrators were reported to authorities for prosecution.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Chielo Ojirika, stressed the need to educate women on the measures to protect the family against the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Ojirika, disclosed that the group was working on producing a campaign video on COVID-19 to educate more Nigerians to observe good hygiene practices.

He further condemned the rates of rape and other forms of violence against women and children, calling for incarceration as the major punishment for rapists which would deter others. (NAN)