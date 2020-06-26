NGO commends FG over robust response to curb drug abuse

The Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among Nigerian Youths (CERANY) has felicitated with Federal Government for the giant steps taken so far and quick response toward curbing the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria.

The President, CERANY, Mr Chuks Akama gave the commendation on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday in Abuja.

The day which is celebrated annually and globally every year on June 26 is with theme “Better Knowledge for Better care.”

Akamadu noted that the setting up of Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) by the president in 2018 was a clear demonstration of undying resolve to rid the nation of illicit drugs.

This was reassured by the timely completion of PACEDA’s assignment and subsequent submission of the Committee’s Report on October 18, 2019.

He acknowledged and commended the unprecedented efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in its fierce battle against the hydra-headed scourge of drugs and substances abuse.

He called on government to make the release and speedy implementation of the committee report a priority.

“This has become necessary on account of the established nexus between drug and substance abuse and the surge in violent crimes and criminality.

“Crimes such as rape, banditry, domestic violence, kidnapping, homicide among others should be addressed immediately.

“Further delay in this regard will predictably lead to more fatalities, ” he said.

Akamadu, a legal practitioner, said that the group would commence free and voluntary counseling services to members of the public from October 1st, 2020.

According to him, those who are victims, directly or indirectly, of drug abuse, persons under pressure to abuse drugs will be counselled.

“Persons generally susceptible to drug abuse and those willing to quit drugs will not be left out and with the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as our starting point, ” he said.

The NGO boss urged President Buhari to take cognizance of the huge benefit of initiating a mutually-supportive collaboration between and among the three tiers.

He also urged collaboration with other arms of government respectively in the raging fight against drug and substance abuse. (NAN)