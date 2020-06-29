COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths – Official

The Adamawa government says it has recorded 84 COVID-19 cases and six deaths from March till date.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isah, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the COVID-19 containment efforts of the state government, on Monday in Yola.

Isah said that since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state in March, six people had been confirmed dead, with 84 positive cases.

“As at today, we have recorded 84 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 44 had been discharged and 40 presently on admission.

“Yesterday alone (Sunday), we recorded 11 new positive cases and the situation is seriously alarming,” Isah said.

According to the commissioner, Yola North, Yola South, Girei and Mubi North local government areas have the highest prevalence rate of COVID-19 cases.

He said that Yola North local government was leading, with 47 positive cases, followed by Girei 11, Mubi North, 10 and Yola South, nine.

The commissioner added that the remaining seven cases were recorded from other local government areas in the state.

Isah said it was regrettable that the current 11 positive cases in the state were from the elderly people.

“The state is currently experiencing increase in the number of diagnoses and most of the cases are now at community transmission level, which is more dangerous.

“The 11 cases diagnosed yesterday (Sunday) were mainly elderly people, which made the situation more worrisome,” Isa said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Umar Pella, noted that people were not strictly obeying the COVID-19 safety rules.

“The situation is alarming and it is sending fears across the state.

“Government is calling on people to wake up and comply with the safety measures, which include maintaining social distancing, ensuring regular hand washing and regular wearing of face masks,” Pella said.

He warned that if the situation should be allowed to continue, the state government might reintroduce containment measures to control the spread of the disease. (NAN)