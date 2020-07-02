Kebbi Sickle Cell association sensitises members on COVID-19 prevention

The Kebbi State Sickle Cell Association (KESCA) says it had sensitised its members on measures to prevent them from contracting the Coronavirus disease.

The state Coordinator of the association, Hajiya Khadija Yahaya-Shantali, made this known while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“The fear and anxiety of Covid-19 make us realize the importance of sensitizing our members and those with underlined medical condition within our communities. “In the course of this year’s celebrations, the organization embarked on media awareness and sensitization campaigns as we distributed face masks, hand sanitizers, reading materials as well as free routine drugs and some nutritional supplements to our members and those with underline health conditions.”

Yahaya-Shantali lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused fears and anxiety nationwide and had disrupted many of their activities including weekly clinics.

“The emergence of Covid-19 made us shut down our office, because those with Sickle Cell Disorder are among those vulnerable to coronavirus.

“This is what made us think of strategies of encouraging and sensitizing our members and indeed those with underline medical health condition on how to live through this trying period,” she said.

Yahaya- Shantali said that it had been their tradition to join the world in celebrating the World Sickle Cell Day on June 19, each year.

“This year was not, therefore, exceptional despite the COVID-19 pandemic as we celebrated it with the theme: Living with sickle cell disorder and other underlying medical condition during COVID-19 pandemic.”

She stressed that the focus of KESCA was to guide and save people living with sickle cell disorder in Kebbi.

“The association, since its establishment engages in advocacy to the government and other stakeholders to care for and support sickle cell patients in the state.

“Meanwhile, we are in constant contact with concerned groups and individuals to work together to ensure SCD free generation,” she said.

Yahaya-Shantali appealed to the state government to ensure the protection of children and individuals living with SCD by enacting the state sickle cell law.

“When the law is established, the life of individuals living with sickle cell disorder will be much easier, as well as in reducing the sickle cell circle in the state and indeed the country at large,” she said.

The coordinator commended the state government for giving them an enabling environment to operate.

She also thanked individuals as well as the KESCA team for their untiring support and donations. (NAN).