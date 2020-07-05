Osun records 2 COVID-19 deaths, 14 new cases

The Osun Government says it has recorded two coronavirus related deaths with 14 new cases in the state.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the state’s Commissioner For Health made the disclosure in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday.

Isamotu said four patients had been discharged from the isolation and treatment centre in the state after they tested negative to the virus.

The commissioner said the new cases were discovered, following contact tracing of previous confirmed cases in the state.

He noted that with the new cases recorded, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 165 with 95 active cases.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, is 95.

“We have 165 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 63 patients while seven deaths have been recorded,” Isamotu said.

He appealed to residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state government against the spread of the virus. (NAN)