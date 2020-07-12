Lagos state COVID-19 mortality rises to 185

The Lagos State Government says it has recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 185.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure through his Twitter account on Sunday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for July 10.

He, however, did not give additional information on the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased.

Abayomi added that out of the 1,147 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on July 10, 165 were confirmed positive.

“The new cases had brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state to 12,056,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that 47,684 COVID-19 tests had been conducted so far in the state since the outbreak of the epidemic.

“A total of 1,841 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from COVID-19 care centres following their full recovery.

“We still have 332 of the patients currently under isolation in public and private care centres,” he said.

Abayomi said that 7,634 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by COVID-19 state response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

He, however, said that 2,064 active cases in communities were yet to turn up for admission in COVID-19 care centres.

Abayomi stressed that COVID-19 was real, thus advised residents on wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing and ensuring physical distancing to reduce the risk of infection.

He advised residents to call the state’s 0800CORONA hotline for any COVID-19 related issues. (NAN)