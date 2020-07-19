Kano Govt approves N941m for health, other projects

Kano State Government has approved over N941 million for execution of health, environment and other viable projects in the state.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner of Information, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Kano.

Garba said the projects were ratified by the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He disclosed that the SEC approved N339 million counterpart fund for implementation of the 2020 Health Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Work Plan for the improvement of healthcare service delivery in the state.

Garba said that N490 million was approved for the upgrade of Shimar Bridge on Karfi-Rano Road, to avoid total cut off during rainy season.

“The council also approved the proposed construction and establishment of an ultra-modern multi-purpose shopping mall at former Daula Hotel premises on Murtala Muhammad Way in Kano metropolis,” Garba said.

He added that the council also approved N27 million for the production of two million assorted tree seedlings to be distributed to the residents and farmers for planting to achieve green and healthy environment.

According to him, the sum of N17 million will be use for the production and enrichment of 30 hectres lands at designated forests, to arrest desert encroachment and environmental degradation .

The commissioner revealed further that N69 million was approved for payment of final death benefits (final pension for five-years and gratuity), to late Khadi Muhammad Khalil, who died on December 11, 2014. (NAN)