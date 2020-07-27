COVID-19: CBOs take campaign to Kebbi communities

(NAN) Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) in Kebbi say they will sensitise 750 communities, both urban and rural, and provide face masks for 30,000 persons in their Risk Communication and Community Engagement project.

The Resource Person of the engagement, Alhaji Nasiru Karofi, disclosed this shortly after a progress meeting of the project in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He said that the project had gathered serious momentum and had received a warm embrace by community members.

The resource person said “the engagement is an initiative of the wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, and is designed to ensure that accurate and reliable information on COVID-19 reaches every nook and cranny of the state.

“The aim is just to ensure accurate and reliable information on the Coronavirus gets to the targeted 750 communities in the 21 local government areas of the state.”

Karofi said that the project involved 32 community-based organisations that would participate in the risk community engagement sessions for men and women in the communities.

He added that “so far, we have conducted over 100 sessions in 60 communities and distributed

over 1,000 units of face masks and 3,000 tablets of soap.

“Consistent with the national response strategy on COVID-19, each session of the engagement is expected to target not more than 20 attendees, observe social/physical distancing, as well as use of face mask.”

He added that the aim of the meeting was to offer opportunity to CBOs to report on the advocacy visits they carried out in council areas.

“It is also a further stepdown training and refresher for the CBOs on objectives and programme delivery strategy by them.

“I am happy that our partners are keen on this project; WHO, UNICEF, Oxfam and Breakthrough Action, have been very supportive technically but we need further support to augment the modest takeoff grant approved for this project by Gov. Atiku Bagudu,” Karofi said. (NAN).