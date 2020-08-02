Carefree attitude of Nigerians leads to national spread of COVID-19- Ajibade

A Pharmacist, Mr Abiodun Ajibade, on Sunday attributed the spike in cases of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria to carefree attitude of many people.

Ajibade, the Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Oyo State Chapter, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said: “As things stand right now, the increasing national spread and carefree attitude of the populace are challenges that Nigerians must contend with along with its heavy attendant costs.

“Healthcare professionals have been exposed as several patients have refused to obey the simple rules which make the enforcement of the precautionary measures in their facilities a mere ceremony.

“We are obviously at the most dangerous spot in the life of COVID-19 in our nation.

“We should give this scourge the right attention, otherwise, we will all become the victims of this novel disease.”

Ajibade said that enforcement of the use of face masks, which helped the reduction of COVID-19 spread by 65 per cent in some countries of the world, had been difficult to achieve in Nigeria.

He, however, urged the Federal and State Governments to enforce laws that would compel people to adhere strictly to the use of face masks in the country.

The expert also said that taming the community transmission of COVID-19 was a critical step that should be taken by the government and the people in the country.

“The current trend of community transmission without a matching force from the government agencies is synonymous to sleeping with a flaming fire on the house roof top.

“Seven months down the lane, with unabating increasing daily tally of new cases, several recorded deaths, we should necessarily tighten our belts, if we must all win the war against COVID-19.

“Staying safe is not only a wish, but the doing of all concerned,” Ajibade said. (NAN)