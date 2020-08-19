WHO donates assorted drugs, cholera testing kits to Yobe Govt

World Health Organisation (WHO), under its Health Emergencies Programme in Northeast, Nigeria, has donated assorted drugs, cholera testing kits to the Yobe state government.

Dr. Collins Owili, the WHO Programme Manager in Northeast, presented the items on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He said the gesture was to complement the efforts of Yobe government to mitigate health challenges in the state.

“WHO is complementing the wide range activities of the state government by donating drugs commodities and equipment to boost cholera preparedness.”

He added that WHO had also trained health care workers, provided adequate drugs and laboratory equipment to ensure prompt and adequate treatment of the people.

Owili also explained that Yobe government and WHO had been collaborating in the fight against COVID-19.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Lawan Gana, who received the commodities noted that WHO had been a supporting partner of the state government in its critical areas of needs.

“We appreciate WHO for donating the drugs, cholera testing kits, equipment, anti-malaria and anti-biotics,” he said. (NAN)