World Health Organisation certifies Nigeria Polio Free

It is now official, Nigeria is free of Poliomyelitis

This followed the certification of wild polio virus eradication in the Africa region by the world Health Organisation.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari described it as a personal fulfilment of his 2015 pledge to Nigerians that he would not bequeath a polio endemic country to his successor.

He said the achievement coming at a time when the global community is battling CoVID 19 strengthens his conviction that with the requisite political will, investment and strategies, the curve of the epidemic can be flattened.