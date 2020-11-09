Gov Bagudu flags off Contributory Healthcare Scheme

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Friday, in Birnin Kebbi, flagged off the State Contributory Healthcare Scheme ( KECHES), just as he was excited that, it will bolster the accessibility to cheap healthcare services to the people of the state.

Bagudu said that , the initiative by the state government was aimed at ensuring the teeming people of the state were made more healthier and productive.

” The scheme aims at making available cheap and quality primary healthcare services to the people of the state .

” Contributory Healthcare Scheme is also a great milestone and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that it thrives successfully,” the Governor, added.

Bagudu instructively recalled how the same scheme, tagged , ” Obamacare,” formed the crux of the 2008 Barrack Obama Presidential campaigns in the USA.

According to him,the scheme was an ample opportunity for the communities across the state to collaborate with the state and local governments, to help in running PHCs.

Bagudu further noted that, the scheme enables the running of the PHCs very well, adding, ” with it, more than eighty per cent of diseases could be dealt with at the PHCs levels.

The Governor stated,” it is only with twenty percent of diseases that referrals may be required.

” All these will be done without over burdening the families and what more can be better and happier than this.? “

Bagudu also promised to do everything humanly possible to ensure that, the scheme functions effectively .

The governor vowed to ensure the sustenable training of all the personnel to handle the scheme, provision of the needed facilities, sensitization, as well as the needed conducive atmosphere and motivation.

He appreciated the invaluable contibutions of all the stakeholders, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, among others .

In a welcome address, the comissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afaru Muhammad, said Kebbi State Healthcare Management Agency, KECHEMA, was established in may 2019 after passage of its bill by the House of Assembly and subsequent assent by the governor.

He explained that the objective of the state contributory Healthcare Scheme, KECHES, was to enthroning mutual assistance towards accessing quality healthcare with minimal cost by all communities.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Atiku Bagudu for creating the Agency as well as providing enabling environment and facilities for its operations. Alhaji Ja’afaru equally thanked the wife of the Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for her support and guidance on all health matters in the state.

In an overview of the Scheme, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ibrahim Maigandi told the gathering that the Agency came into being in line with the National Healthcare policy on the provision of accessible quality health services as foundation for socio-economic development.

In goodwill message, the Executive Secretary, Kebbi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar kaoje welcomed the establishment of the state contributory Healthcare Management Agency, KECHEMA, describing the action as important achievement and blessing to Kebbi.

Dr. Kaoje expressed confidence that more communities would now access quality healthcare without financial inhibition.

He announced that all primary healthcare centres in the State were now functional while one hundred and twelve health centres have been renovated and upgraded statewide.

On his part, Kebbi State coordinator of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Barrister Attahiru Gwandu, described the introduction of the scheme, KECHES, by the government as a great step forward in reducing expenses on health services by the people.

Similarly, Dr. Nuhu representing USAID-IHP, spoke of readiness by USAID to providing technical assistance to KECHEMA.

The Executive Secretary of KECHEMA, Muhammad Augie, pledged that the Agency would work assiduously to optimal performance, and urged the people of the state to embrace its services.

In his message delivered by Dr. Salihu AbdUllah, the chairman, House of representatives committee on health, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (an indigene of Kebbi State) was optimistic that the creation of the Agency would lead to an improvement of health indices of the state.

The representative of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Akuso, acknowledged that Kebbi State has been consistent in releasing its counterpart funding of the Basic Healthcare provision fund.

Dr. Akuso advised the state government to making it compulsory for enrolment into the contributory healthcare Scheme, KECHES.

Other personalities who delivered goodwill messages were Dr. Jibril Gwandu of Saving One Million Lives, Dr. Shehu Galadima of the World Health Organization, WHO, representive of the Emir of Gwandu, a nursing officer, Hajiya Rukayya and the Executive Secretary, Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency who gave detailed explanation on the concept and functions of the contributory healthcare Scheme.

Highlights of the program was also the Flag off of the enrolment excercise into the scheme which the governor performed.

Kebbi State Govt