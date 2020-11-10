Niger State Governor Tests Positive to COVID-19

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has announced that he has tested positive to COVID-19.

The Governor made this known via his Twitter handle

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje, the Governor said “his sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive..

The Governor said he has immediately gone into self isolation and has commenced treatment.

We however solicite prayers from all and sundry for his quick recovery even as he is asymptomatic to the virus and advised the people to always observe all the COVID-19 protocols in their dealings.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger state.