COVID19: NOA, Hajj Commission To Sensitize Intending Pilgrims

Ahead of Hajj Prigrimage to Saudi Arabia, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari and Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan have agreed to work together to ensure intending pilgrims adequately sensitized on #COVID19 safety guidelines and instructions to enable them #Staysafe

In his address, the NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan decried that people are still living in denial of the deadly virus. He said he would leverage NOA’s advocacy skills.

Responding, Dr. Abari assured the visiting NAHCON Chairman that the Agency would make available its advocacy and sensitization assets to ensure intending pilgrims are equipped with safety tips against COVID19 pandemic.

