Kano Govt. releases 423 orphans to foster parents in 6 years – Committee

The Kano State Government has granted custody of 423 orphans and abandoned children to foster parents in the past six years.

The Chairman, Kano State fostering Committee, Alhaji Kabiru Zubair, made the disclosure while presenting ”protective” awards to the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, Prof Hafsat Ganduje, and eight others.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development, Bahijja Kabara, in Kano, on Friday.

Breaking down the figures, Zubair said that out of the 423 orphans 198 were females while 224 were males, adding that 57 orphans were registered in 2015, comprising 27 males and 30 females.

“76 orphans were registered in 2016 comprising 39 females, 37 males. 73 orphans were registered in 2017 comprising 39 males and 34 females.

“62 orphans were registered in 2018 comprising 39 males and 23 females, while in 2019, 63 orphans were registered comprising 33 males and 30 females and 92 orphans registered in 2020 comprising 50 males and 42 females,” the statement said.

The Chairman explained that the committee decided to honour Gov. Ganduje, his wife and eight others, for their immense contributions to the development and upliftment of the welfare of the Nasarawa Children’s Orphanage Home.

“The award was in four categories: Protective, leadership, philanthropist and appreciation award.

“Others, who were honoured, included: Kano Women Affairs Commissioner, Dr Zahra’u Umar-Muhammad, Senior Magistrate Salma Danbappa, Alhaji Mustafa Ammasco, Hajiya Adama Salisu and Alhaji Mustapha Kofar-Mata.

“Former Minister of Interior, Maj.-Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau, Alhaji Aminu Yakasai and the Chairman, Gandun Albasa General Furniture Association, Alhaji Nafi’u Nuhu”

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Umar-Muhammad, commended Gov. Ganduje, his wife and others for their support to the orphans, while urging wealthy individuals to come forward and also support them.

She also called on the people of the state and anyone interested in marrying an orphan, to come forward as the doors of the ministry was always open.

“The government cannot do it alone, I hope people will continue fostering the children, to enable them grow in the society,” Umar-Muhammad said.

NAN