Dreaded Suleja-Minna Bad Section Gets Attention

The general public is to note that repairs on the bad sections of Suleja-Minna have since resumed and will be completed very soon.

In light of the above, drivers of heavy duty vehicles have been provided with alternative routes and are advised to start plying the route from now on as the presence of heavy duty vehicles will make the ongoing maintenance on the road impossible.

In the meantime, while the construction of Lambata to Kwakuti has been completed by the Niger state Government, the construction of the remaining section from Kwakuti to Chanchaga will resume immediately after the ongoing fixing of the bad portions.

The State government wish to thank the public for the enduring patience and appeal to them to continue to cooperate with the government and law enforcement officers.

Sadiq Balarabe