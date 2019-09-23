Fire Engulfs Unity Bank’s Head office in Lagos

September 23, 2019
The head office of Unity Bank on Victoria Island, Lagos State has been gutted by fire.

The fire outbreak which started in the early hours of Monday was confirmed by the bank via its official Twitter handle.

The bank said, “We regret to inform the public that there was a fire incident on one of the floors of our Head Office building early this morning.

“The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but the fire service has intervened and has brought the situation under control.

“While the extent of damage is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident.

“From current observations, however, the banking hall and other strategic business areas were not affected.”

