Akpabio Inaugurates Committee to Oversee NDDC

October 29, 2019
Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio has inaugurated a 3-Man interim Committee to oversee the NDDC while the Forensic Audit is going on.

The Committee members are: Barrister Gbene Joi Nunieh Acting Managing Director, Dr.Hon.Chief Cairo Ojougboh Executive Director Project and Chief Ibanga Bassey Etah, Executive Director Finance.

Godswill Akpabio inaugurated the committee tonight at the ministry of Niger Delta affairs Abuja. They are to resume at the NDDC office, Port Harcourt tomorrow at 10am

