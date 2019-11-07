Dr. Pantami Promises Telecom Infrastructures to be Considered as Critical National Asset

In a bid to systematically address the challenges facing the telecom sector and ensure Nigerians enjoy improved quality of service and downward review in the price of mobile data, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has disclosed that plans are underway to ensure maximum protection of telecom infrastructures.

The Next Level Honourable Minister made this disclosure today during a meeting with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), led by it’s President, Mr Olusola Teniola which was held at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Abuja.

The Minister expressed openness to work with all stakeholders to move the industry forward, emphasizing that success is a collective effort.

Dr Pantami stated that the main priority of the Next Level Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is to ensure all agencies under its supervision are brought back on track to deliver effective and efficient services to Nigerians.

Earlier in his remarks, Teniola highlighted that the objectives of the visit were to openly commend the Honourable Minister for the great work he’s doing; discuss issues that are militating against the growth of the wider telecoms industry and share thoughts on how Telecom and ICT can catalyze economic development in Nigeria.