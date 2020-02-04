Governor Fintiri Directs The Re-connection of Michika, Madagali to National Grid

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had directed the state ministry of Infrastructure and Community Development to work with Yola Discos to commence the process of reconnecting Michika and Madagali local governments with the national grid.

The Governor who revealed the directive Tuesday when he granted audience to Michika Community during a courtesy visit in the Government House, Yola said soon rehabilitation will commence in the areas that were cut up with power during the peak of insurgency.

He declared that his administration will continue to collaborate with security agencies to make Adamawa safe and secured, urging people especially the Michika community to support government and security apparatus in the state with prayers.

He thanked the community for the visit, continued support and prayers as well as for congratulating him for his election affirmation by the supreme court, stressing that there is no shortcut to power and the will of the people must always prevail.

He maintained that his administration has brought sanity in the act of governance among others in the areas of security, education and infrastructure in the state assuring that he will not disappoint the people who elected into office.

In his remark, the Spokesman of the Michika delegation, Baba Sini Kwabe explained that the visit was among others to thank the Governor for his efforts in tackling security challenges in the area and for moving State Health Technology from Mubi to its original site in Michika.

He made a passionate appeal to the Governor to mount pressure on the federal government on the ongoing reconstruction of two bridges in the area which were cutoff by Boko Haram insurgents as according to him completion of the work will ease transportation difficulties face by people of the area.

Contributing, the Chairman Michika local government council Mr Michel Shehu congratulated the Governor for his election affirmation by the Nigeria apex court, in addition the show of love he has demonstrated to the people of Michika and assured him support.

The Michika delegation comprised of Commissioners of Finance and Budget, that of Reintegration, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Humanitarian Services as well as State Accountant General among other religious bodies and stakeholders from the area.

