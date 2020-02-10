Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman Address at Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee for Mambilla Hydro Power

Representatives of Ministries of Water Resources, Environment, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Works and Housing, Justice, Information and Culture and Mines and Steel Development.

Representatives of Other Federal Government Agencies, Representatives of Taraba State Government, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Following the gracious approval by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the constitution of Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) and Project Delivery Committee (PDC) for execution of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State, in fulfillment of his electoral promise to Nigerians, it gives me great pleasure to welcome you most warmly to the formal inauguration. The Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC), chaired by my humble self, is tasked with facilitating seamless strategic co-ordination of activities for effective delivery of the project. This Committee will be supported by a Project Delivery Committee (PDC), which will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the project. The Project Delivery committee will be headed by Engineer Faruk Yusuf Yabo, Overseeing Director in-charge of Renewable Energy in the Ministry of Power. It worthy to mention that the ministry prior to inauguration of these committees has already taken a number of critical steps to ensure the successful take off of the project. These include: effective collaboration with Taraba State Government; commencement of the sensitization of the host communities in Seven Local Governments of Taraba state; engagement of land surveyors to demarcate the Project areas and commence enumeration. We have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tabara State Government for the Implementation of the project and we will hold a joint press conference tomorrow Tuesday 12th February 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, here in Abuja where the Taraba State Government is expected to formally express their full support for the Project. Ladies and Gentlemen, Members of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee and Project Delivery Committee, a comprehensive Terms of Reference (ToR) detailing the role of these important committees and their responsibilities is hereby provided as guide. I wish to call on all of us to put in our best to justify the confidence reposed in us as members of the two committees by discharging this important National assignment diligently. On this note, it is now my pleasure to formally inaugurate these Committees. Congratulations and I wish us all success. Thank you all, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Engr. Sale Mamman

Honourable Minister of Power

Federal Republic of Nigeria

