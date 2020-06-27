FG Sets Regulations, Performance Simulation Flight Ahead of Reopening of Airports

Ahead of the reopening of the aviation sector in Nigeria, Minister of Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika and other members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 addressed the media on the new normal and regulations that will guide reopening of the Industry.

As part of the reopening, the Federal Government acquired profiling robots to process passengers at the departure hall. This robots can be programmed to identify unwanted items and check temperature. It is also interactive and can lead or direct a person.

In-flight social distancing among passengers in test flight to Lagos was observed as all middle seats in the aircraft are left vacant, unoccupied.

Video: First Simulation flight from Abuja to Lagos as Nigeria prepares to resume Domestic flights pic.twitter.com/90XLXv9gET — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) June 27, 2020