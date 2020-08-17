COVID-19: Asaba Airport Reopens, Records First Flight

The Asaba Airport on Monday recorded its first flight, four days after it was reopened by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), for meeting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols on COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the airport welcomed Aero Contractors flight from Abuja with the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on board.

The airport and others were shut on March 27, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On arrival, Aniagwu told newsmen that re-start of flight operations by Aero Contractors was an indication that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta had upgraded facilities at the airport.

He said, “There are prospects for other airlines to join and increase the flight options to and from Asaba.

“The arrival of Aero Contractors is a good omen for flight users in Asaba because it will give air travellers more options.

“Good enough, we have more airlines that will be coming into this airport.

“Ibom Air is resuming flight in this airport; we have always had AZMAN and Air Peace and this is Aero, we are also looking forward to having Arik back to the airport. So we are excited,” he said.

He lauded Mr Austin Ayemidejor, the Special Projects Director of the Asaba Airport, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the airport met NCAA requirement.

Ayemidejor said the state government had invested a lot to ensure compliance with regulatory protocol for the reopening of the airport.

He commended the governor for his commitment to the development of the airport.

“The airport got a very satisfactory approval from NCAA and we must ensure that the airport continues to operate in line with laid down protocols and international best practices.

“Our objective is to upgrade the airport to a new category to accommodate flights of all sizes because we are currently on Category 6,” Ayemidejor said.

(NAN)