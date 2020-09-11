Ministry of Transport Sets Committee for Disbursement of N10bn

Ministry of Transportation has constituted a committee to draw up guidelines for the disbursement of the ten billion naira Federal Government palliative fund for road transport operators and workers.

Minister of state Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, disclosed this when she received the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Lawal in her office in Abuja.

The minister stated that members of the committee are drawn from the Ministry of Transportation and all other relevant stakeholders in the transportation sector.

She urged the unions to interface towards having one recognized body that the Ministry can deal with so that the funds can be disbursed as soon as possible.