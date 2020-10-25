Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Moves To Address Epileptic Power Supply

A meeting of the Niger State Government and representatives of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC has been scheduled for next week to discuss issues regarding the epileptic power supply in the State.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this while interacting with Journalists at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Sani Bello pointed out that Niger State being the host to three (3) hydro dams in the Country is expected to enjoy some leverages, even so, not for free as it is a commercial venture.

“There is no doubt that we are having a problem with electricity distribution and we have been on this with AEDC for a very long time.

Being host to three hydro dams, it is expected that we have some level of leverages not for free”, he said.

The Governor however called on the people to be patient and show more understanding as there will be a round table discussion next week towards finding a way of improving the situation, noting that the epileptic Power supply has no doubt affected lots of businesses which are sources of livelihood to many.

Mary Noel-Berje