Kaduna Inland Dry Port strategises to render improved services

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port says it is strategising ahead of 2021 to render better services to its clients and to woo more partners in delivering improved services.

The Port Manager, Mr Rotimi Hassan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday that “we want to put the setbacks caused by COVID-19 pandemic behind us and strategise to ensure economic activities pick up beginning from next year.

“We want to create the necessary awareness and publicity on our services so that people can use this place as their final port for exports from the northern part of the country

“In the northern part of the country, there are so many exporting activities like the export of ginger, tiger nuts, sesame seeds, many other cash crops and solid minerals,’’ he said.

The port has 4,000 square meters capacity warehouse for storage of imported or ready-to-be-exported goods.

Hassan said it was a thing of joy that the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, already directed the expansion of the narrow rail gauge at the port to a standard gauge as this would enable it to receive and dispatch more containers.

“The essence of establishing the dry port is to decongest the major ports and to bring shipping services closer to regional areas of the country.

The port manager also urged the Federal Government to intensify the rehabilitation of existing rail lines across the country and expand them so as to reduce the pressure on road transportation. (NAN)