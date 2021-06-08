Hundreds Scoop Fuel at Tanker Accident Scene

Hundreds of people have put their lives at risk this evening scooping fuel from tanker accident around Kawo area of Kaduna metropolis.

The driver of the vehicle with more than thirty three thousand litres of fuel lost control and ditched in a drainage along Kaduna-Zaria road.

Cycle owners and scores of people including women and children converged on the area as Security personnel dispersed them from the scene

Speaking to NTA news concerned citizens say authorities should immediately secure the accident scene to avoid loss of lives and property due to flammable nature of the product.