Rotimi Amaechi Inspects Lagos-Ibadan Gauge Rail-line to Ascertain The Level of Operations

The Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail-line has recorded hundred percent increase in passengers volume one month after inauguration.

Minister of transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who made this known at a visit to ascertain the level of operations, disclosed that the constant breakdown of the Abuja kaduna railline will be taken care of WITH the arrival of the new coaches and spare parts.

The minster while at the station, interacted with some of the passengers waiting for boarding. With the volume of passengers increase to about 42, 000 in the month of June, Amaechi directed that the trip be scaled from 4 to 8 daily.

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Lagos-Ibadan Railway and flagged off the Commercial operations at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station Ebute- Metta, Lagos in June 2021.