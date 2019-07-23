DPR Seals 13 Filling Stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says it has sealed 13 fuel service stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states for under dispensing and operating without valid license.

Mr Muhammad Makera, the Zonal Operations Controller of DPR in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi states, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sokoto that the sanctions were meted out to the erring stations between Monday, July 15 and Friday, July 19.

Makera said that ten fuel stations were sealed in Sokoto and three in Kebbi for various offences.

He added that six stations were sanctioned for irregular or under dispensing of petroleum products below the displayed rates.

He said the department also punished five fuel filing stations for operating without valid license while one in each state was sanctioned for operating without safety precautions.

The DPR official noted that department had visited no fewer than 250 filling stations in Sokoto and 300 in Kebbi during the operation.

Makera expressed dismay that most of the stations feigned ignorance of the regulations of the Department.

He warned petroleum marketers to desist from such sharp practices, saying severe weight of the law awaited offenders.

According to him, fuel stations ought to update their operational licenses and regularize their operations promptly to avoid clampdown.

He called on consumers to report any suspicious sharp practice noticed in any fuel station to the department for necessary sanctions, to protect consumers’ interest.

Makera said while most fuel stations were previously sanctioned for selling above control price and diversion of products, the current trend of shortchanging customers’ was unacceptable.

He said that the department surveillance teams were working to ensure adequate availability of fuel at regulated price of N140 N145 per litre, and cautioned customers against panic buying.

He also cautioned marketers against flouting government regulations.(NAN)