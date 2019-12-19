First Ever Nigeria-Saudi Investment Forum Opens in Abuja

The Investment Forum which is to create new opportunities for investment between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia attracted more than 50 Corporate and portfolio investors., and also featured a hajj and Umrah exhibition

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM) Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated that the Investment forum is a fall-out of the just concluded Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigeria- Saudi Investment Forum has further strengthened socio- cultural relations between Nigeria and the Kindgom of Saudi Arabia and urged exhibitors and investors to make it an Annual event.

In the same vein, the Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria Adnan Bostaji said Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shared common history and implored the Organisers to make the event worth while for investment opportunities in Nigeria and export opportunities from Nigeria to Saudi.

The Forum also had in attendance many Nigerians in the Diaspora who are visiting Nigeria for the First time.

Reports say there are about 1.5million Nigerians living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Gabriel Odu